Man writes off car but doesn't realise he has been in a crash

FILE PHOTO: Skid marks were left on the road at the scene of a crash on Rosella Dr. Cade Mooney/cmc13539

HE WROTE off his car and didn't even know it.

But Gregory John Nicholas pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care, after a single vehicle car crash he can't recall.

The court heard on June 30 at about 5.45am, police arrived at the scene of a traffic crash on Rosella Dr at West Gladstone, involving one car, Nicholas' white Nissan pulsar.

When police arrived they saw his car facing the wrong side of the road inside a bus-parking lane.

Two of his tyres had burst from driving up onto the curb, and there were noticeable tyre marks on the road.

But when police approached the car, they saw Nicholas sitting in the driver's seat; unaware that he had been in a crash.

He told officers he didn't know what happened, and hadn't even heard two of his tyres burst.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been up the night previous unable to sleep because his neighbours were playing loud music.

Mr Pepito said his client was on his way to work in the morning when the accident happened, and must have been affected by fatigue.

He said his client's car was written off in the crash.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed an $800 fine and recorded a conviction.