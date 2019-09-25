Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Auckland Point Lookout. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer
Auckland Point Lookout. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer
News

Man wreaked ‘havoc’ at Auckland Point Lookout

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Sep 2019 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined in court after a drunken rampage at Auckland Point Lookout, where he tried to fight passers-by and get in their cars.

Luke James Wrathall pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of public nuisance and obstructing police.

The court was told that about 9.50pm on September 1, police received reports of a drunk man trying to get into people’s cars.

When police arrived, Wrathall was holding a bottle of alcohol in the air and threatening to fight people.

Police tried to arrest Wrathall but he “curled up into a ball” and said the police officers were attacking him, the court was told.

Officers eventually got handcuffs on Wrathall and he was arrested.

The 37-year-old employment consultant had mixed his medication with alcohol and decided to go for a walk, the court was told. He did not remember the offending.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Wrathall had created “havoc” and it took three officers to detain him.

Wrathall was fined $600 and a conviction was not recorded.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Comedian caught drink-driving after 2L of wine

    premium_icon Comedian caught drink-driving after 2L of wine

    News A STAND-UP comedian faced his toughest crowd on Tuesday when he fronted court for a serious drink-driving charge.

    REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    News It comes as more than 100 others are removed from the water.

    It’s not about the trophies

    premium_icon It’s not about the trophies

    News Middle-aged fitness competitor competes to inspire her children and others about...

    Musical goes from green to ruby slippers

    premium_icon Musical goes from green to ruby slippers

    News It’s time to follow the yellow brick road and get your tickets for the 2020...

    • 25th Sep 2019 10:00 AM