Man wreaked ‘havoc’ at Auckland Point Lookout

A MAN has been fined in court after a drunken rampage at Auckland Point Lookout, where he tried to fight passers-by and get in their cars.

Luke James Wrathall pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of public nuisance and obstructing police.

The court was told that about 9.50pm on September 1, police received reports of a drunk man trying to get into people’s cars.

When police arrived, Wrathall was holding a bottle of alcohol in the air and threatening to fight people.

Police tried to arrest Wrathall but he “curled up into a ball” and said the police officers were attacking him, the court was told.

Officers eventually got handcuffs on Wrathall and he was arrested.

The 37-year-old employment consultant had mixed his medication with alcohol and decided to go for a walk, the court was told. He did not remember the offending.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Wrathall had created “havoc” and it took three officers to detain him.

Wrathall was fined $600 and a conviction was not recorded.