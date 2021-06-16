Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to the crash at Winchester about 6.20pm Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Winchester about 6.20pm Wednesday.
News

Man, woman in hospital after cars collide in head-on crash

Melanie Whiting
Tara Miko
and
16th Jun 2021 7:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.30PM: Two people are in hospital after a head-on crash that closed a road for more than three hours.

Initial investigations indicate two cars struck head on along Peak Downs Mine Rd near the railway crossing at Winchester about 6.20pm.

The vehicles – a ute and a silver Ford sedan – are believed to have been extensively damaged.

A woman who was travelling in the sedan was treated at the scene for injuries before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She is understood to have been in a stable condition.

A man travelling in the ute suffered injuries and was also taken to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit was put on standby and a helicopter was requested but was not able to deploy to the scene.

Police and State Emergency Services crews remain on scene directing traffic.

INITIAL: Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway southwest of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.20pm Wednesday at Winchester.

Traffic is blocked on both directions of the highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were injured.

Winchester is about 40km southeast of Moranbah.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

emergency services peak downs highway peak downs highway crash winchester downs
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for two people in Gladstone investigations

        Premium Content Police search for two people in Gladstone investigations

        News Police are appealing to the public for information as they investigation two separate incidents.

        Millions for road upgrades across Flynn

        Premium Content Millions for road upgrades across Flynn

        News Find out how much your local council has been allocated.

        Patience needed on power investigation, says Energy Minister

        Premium Content Patience needed on power investigation, says Energy Minister

        Politics ‘Be patient’ about power station investigation, says Energy Minister

        Meet your dedicated Gladstone Observer team

        Meet your dedicated Gladstone Observer team

        News Your team of local journalists living and working here in the wonderful Gladstone...