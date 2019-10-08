Man with violent past found in Gladstone with knives

A MAN with a violent criminal history, including grievous bodily harm, has been sentenced to jail after a court heard he was found driving around Gladstone with two knives on him.

Steven Allan Dwyer told police he hung around "dangerous people" and that's the reason he hid a knife under his car seat and another in his pants.

But in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Dwyer had a serious, violent criminal history.

Mr Kinsella said the man's violent past involved the use of knives.

Dwyer pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges - the most serious being possession of a knife in a public place.

The court was told Dwyer was driving along Aerodrome Rd about 3.30am at Clinton on December 22, 2018 when he was intercepted by police.

Police found both of Dwyer's knives.

Dwyer claimed he needed the knives to feel safe given he hung out with "dangerous people".

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client may have been under the influence of a substance at the time which Mr Kinsella said was "even scarier".

"A person under the influence and in possession of two knives...that is even scarier," Mr Kinsella said.

Ms Townsend argued police could have charged Dwyer with a more serious charge including the "aggravated" feature of possession with intent.

Ms Townsend said the court should not hold any opinions that Dwyer intended to use the knives on a person but rather he had them for safety.

"he has not been charged with that offence," Ms Townsend said.

But Mr Kinsella said Dwyer's violent past involving knives could not be overlooked.

"In the past he has committed a very serious offence while armed," Mr Kinsella said.

"On this occasion he was found with not one but two knives.

"One would think he had learned from the last occasion...having a knife is not the best way to defend yourself."

Ms Townsend argued that her client should not spend actual time behind bars for the offending.

She said such a sentence would be "excessive".

Mr Kinsella said he would adjourn Dwyer's sentence for Ms Townsend to find cases to prove that a term of imprisonment would be excessive.

Ms Townsend argued for her client to be released on bail until the next mention but Mr Kinsella remanded Dwyer in custody.

Dwyer was remanded into custody and will be brought before the court again on October 11.