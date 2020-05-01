Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man with syringe holds-up servo in terrifying robbery

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
1st May 2020 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man allegedly armed with a syringe threatened a service station employee and demanded money before fleeing with cigarettes and a drink in a thirsty night of crime.

Townsville Police were called to Coles Express service station at Nathan St at 9.10pm last night after an employee sounded an alarm.

The 34-year-old victim was working behind the counter when a man pressed the after-hours door buzzer outside.

The employee opened the door and watched the man grab a drink, approach the counter and ask for some cigarettes.

The man then allegedly pulled out a syringe and demanded the attendant hand over the till money.

The employee obeyed, and the man allegedly fled with cash, cigarettes and the drink.

Police swooped the area and found the man nearby 10 minutes later.

The 29-year-old Andergrove man will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning charged with armed robbery.

Originally published as Man with syringe holds-up servo in terrifying robbery

court hold up robbery syringe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PORT PROBE: ‘Insufficient evidence’ against GPC

        premium_icon PORT PROBE: ‘Insufficient evidence’ against GPC

        Politics Investigation into a complaint made against GPC has been closed, but Qld Treasury continues its probe into another matter involving the Port.

        Islands boosted by state’s free rent offer

        premium_icon Islands boosted by state’s free rent offer

        News Move designed to cushion the financial blow of COVID-19 for tourism operators...

        Countdown is on for Boyne Tannum HookUp

        premium_icon Countdown is on for Boyne Tannum HookUp

        News The event will be livestreamed at an undisclosed location where prize winners will...

        • 1st May 2020 9:00 AM
        Car rolls in South Gladstone crash

        premium_icon Car rolls in South Gladstone crash

        News A MAN in his 20s was involved in a single-vehicle rollover in South Gladstone this...

        • 1st May 2020 8:49 AM