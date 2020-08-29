Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people have been injured after two jet skis collided off Westlake Drv in Westlake.
Three people have been injured after two jet skis collided off Westlake Drv in Westlake.
News

Man with spinal injuries after two jetskis collide

by Nathan Edwards
29th Aug 2020 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people have been injured when two jet skis collided in Brisbane's west.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and critical care teams, arrived on scene at Westlake Drv, Westlake, just after 12.30pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s sustained spinal injuries and remains in a stable condition.

A teenage boy suffered arm injuries, while another man was also injured - both are in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man with spinal injuries after two jetskis collide

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries jetski

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lookout for Gladstone man’s ‘pride and joy’ stolen overnight

        Premium Content Lookout for Gladstone man’s ‘pride and joy’ stolen overnight

        News The man said the vehicle was locked up in “secure premises”.

        Seven trucks at grass fire in Gladstone region

        Premium Content Seven trucks at grass fire in Gladstone region

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were alerted to the fire just after 8am.

        Paramedics attend Gladstone and Tannum crashes

        Premium Content Paramedics attend Gladstone and Tannum crashes

        News The crashes in the Gladstone CBD and at Tannum Sands occurred 20 minutes apart.

        THUMBS UP: New-look East Shores is first class

        Premium Content THUMBS UP: New-look East Shores is first class

        Opinion There’s no Kevin Costner, but Gladstone has its very own “Field of Dreams”.