Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
Crime

‘Man with hammer’ smashes up city law firm

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Nov 2019 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has allegedly entered the reception area of a Townsville law firm and smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Anderson Telford Lawyers on Walker St about 3.30pm.

The spokeswoman said a man is in police custody who sustained injuries while he was allegedly smashing property and was receiving treatment at the Townsville Hospital.

Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A witness said they saw the man enter the office with a hammer.

anderson telford lawyers crime law firm lawyer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surf shop carves up milestone

        premium_icon Surf shop carves up milestone

        News Owners past and present celebrated 25 years of business for the Goondoon St surf shop

        • 22nd Nov 2019 4:30 PM
        UPDATED: Train and truck collide on rural CQ road

        premium_icon UPDATED: Train and truck collide on rural CQ road

        News A truck driver was taken to hospital after the incident earlier today.

        IN COURT: 7 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 7 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        CQ mine marks major milestone at RG Tanna terminal

        premium_icon CQ mine marks major milestone at RG Tanna terminal

        News IN THE early hours of Wednesday the loading of cape-size MV Marijeannie...