Man with gunshot wound in critical condition
A MAN is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound early this morning.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a man allegedly injured by a gunshot at Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville about 12.45am.
The 29-year-old man had injuries to his stomach and was transported to Collinsville Hospital, the spokeswoman said.
He has since been flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.
Another man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.