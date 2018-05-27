Man with chainsaw on the run, South Gladstone
A MAN is on the run after trying to attack another male with a chainsaw in South Gladstone this morning.
Police were called to the bizarre altercation just after 10am at a unit on Cowan Court.
It is believed two males were arguing over a woman and were armed with weapons.
One male was armed with a brick and the other with a chainsaw.
The man with the chainsaw then fled in a blue Getz.
Queensland Police Service said several crews were on scene and other crews are searching for the armed male.