Man with chainsaw on the run, South Gladstone

Queensland Police are searching for the chainsaw attacker. John McCutcheon

A MAN is on the run after trying to attack another male with a chainsaw in South Gladstone this morning.

Police were called to the bizarre altercation just after 10am at a unit on Cowan Court.

It is believed two males were arguing over a woman and were armed with weapons.

One male was armed with a brick and the other with a chainsaw.

The man with the chainsaw then fled in a blue Getz.

Queensland Police Service said several crews were on scene and other crews are searching for the armed male.