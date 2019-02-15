Menu
Crime

Man with 35-page criminal history took knife into court

Chloe Lyons
by
15th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
JARROD Cain Evans tried to turn his life around after amassing a 35-page criminal history but was back at it just months later, taking a hunting knife to court.

While going through security at Maroochydore Court House to face drug offences, security officers found a 10cm hunting knife in Evans' backpack and called police.

Evans was questioned by officers and admitted he knew it was an offence.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, and told Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist he had borrowed the bag and didn't know the knife was in there.

Evans also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a restricted drug which was committed on December 23.

Police were responding to an unrelated incident when they found two oxycodone tablets in Evans' front pocket.

Mr Stjernqvist rejected Evans' claim he was "making a change" which included moving from New South Wales - where he committed most of his crimes - to the Sunshine Coast a few months ago.

"We've got enough work up here," Mr Stjernqvist told him.

Evans was imprisoned for four months for each offence, wholly suspended for an operational period of 12 months.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

