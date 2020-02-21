Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Francis John Wark has won an appeal against his conviction for murdering WA teenager Hayley Dodd in 1999, with a retrial ordered.
Francis John Wark has won an appeal against his conviction for murdering WA teenager Hayley Dodd in 1999, with a retrial ordered.
Crime

Accused killer wins appeal in Hayley Dodd murder case

21st Feb 2020 2:44 PM

A man serving a life sentence for murdering West Australian teenager Hayley Dodd has had his conviction overturned on appeal.

Francis John Wark stood trial in 2018 in the WA Supreme Court before Justice Lindy Jenkins, who found him guilty of murdering the 17-year-old hitchhiker after luring him into a ute near rural Badgingarra on July 29, 1999.

Hayley's body has never been found.

Wark was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 21 years to be served, but on Friday the WA Court of Appeal quashed his conviction.

Outside court, Hayley's mother Margaret said she was upset by the decision.

Wark was charged in 2015 following a cold case review and had been serving a 12-year prison term at the time for raping a woman he picked up on a remote Queensland road in 2007.

He has been remanded in custody and will face a retrial.

court crime francis john wark hayley dodd murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Emergency services called to West Gladstone car crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency services called to West Gladstone car...

        News EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car crash at Rosella St, West Gladstone.

        • 21st Feb 2020 1:25 PM
        UPDATE: Two men taken to hospital after sustaining burns

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two men taken to hospital after sustaining burns

        News PARAMEDICS have been called to the Gladstone Marina with reports two people have...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are seven things.

        High school closed after significant storm damage

        premium_icon High school closed after significant storm damage

        News TOOLOOA State High School is closed today after it sustained significant storm...