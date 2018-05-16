Man winched to safety from bulk carrier after injury at sea

RESCUE TIME: A 57 Year old male aboard a Bulk Carrier call sign FPMC26, travelling from Japan to Brisbane had suffered a compound fracture to his Left forearm.

RESCUE TIME: A 57 Year old male aboard a Bulk Carrier call sign FPMC26, travelling from Japan to Brisbane had suffered a compound fracture to his Left forearm. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A MAN had to be winched from a bulk carrier yesterday morning and taken to the Rockhampton Hospital, after suffering an injuring while travelling from Japan to Brisbane.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received a call out at 10.15am from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority requesting support for a recovery of a person from a bulk carrier.

The 57-year-old male had suffered a compound fracture to his left forearm which he received when operating an on board Davit Winch.

Due to the Vessel initially being too far out to sea, the Bulk Carrier was forced to turn towards Gladstone to marry up with RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Rescue 300 chopper to conduct a recovery winch.

At 2.10pm yesterday afternoon Rescue 300 Left Rockhampton for Gladstone to refuel before meeting the Bulk Carrier 75Nm off the coast of Gladstone.

Rescue 300 was supported with over watch with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Challenger Jet Rescue 660 from Cairns.

The Rescue Crew Officer and Critical Care Paramedic were winched aboard the vessel where the patient was stabilised before being winched aboard the helicopter.

The patient was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment and surgery.