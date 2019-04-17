Menu
The RACQ Rescue Helicopter lands on the helipad at the Rockhampton Hospital for the first time. Photo Rachael Conaghan/The Morning Bulletin
Man winched from island during family holiday

17th Apr 2019 6:45 AM
A MAN was winched from an island off the Capricorn Coast for medical treatment last night.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to retrieve the man, who had arrived on the island about 50km off the Capricorn Coast on the weekend.

The man and his family arrived at the island on Sunday morning.

After setting up camp, the man noticed a sting on his arm and eventually they called Triple Zero.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service arrived at the island at 8pm, but was unable to land on the island due to high tide.

The crew set up a winch for recovery and sent down a Rescue Crewman to retrieve the man.

A quick assessment was made on the ground before winching the man to the aircraft who was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

