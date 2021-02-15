Man who violently beat woman at servo has sentence reduced

A Gladstone man has had his sentence for contravening a domestic violence order reduced by six months on appeal.

A man has had his 18 month sentence for a violent domestic violence offence reduced by six months on appeal on the grounds the sentence was “manifestly excessive”.

The 45 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate Court on July 31, 2020 to contravening a domestic violence order.

There he was sentenced to 18 months prison to be served following an 11 month sentence received on July 14 – all up 29 months or two years and five months with parole eligibility on January 31.

The sentence was appealed in the Rockhampton District Court and was handed down on January 15, 2021.

The total sentence was appealed on the grounds it was “manifestly excessive” and offends the “totality principle”.

The offence occurred on July 22, 2020 – eight days after the man’s domestic violence order had been varied to add a no contact condition.

About 6pm the victim called triple zero and the operator could hear a distressed woman before the call was ended.

She was called back and the woman told the operator she called by accident.

She later told police the man had messaged her wanting to meet and when they did he was

angry so she tried to drive away.

As she did the man punched her passenger window causing it to smash.

They went to the man’s mother’s house where he began to vacuum the car and told her to get out.

When she didn’t he punched her in the head several times before they went to the Caltex in Benaraby.

About 45 minutes later CCTV footage at the Caltex Benaraby recorded the man and woman sitting in the car before the man is seen hitting and elbowing his victim in the face and torso numerous times over several minutes.

The man dragged, pushed and pulled her from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat toward him.

Witnesses in the service station could hear her yelling and screaming and sounding the car horn, as if to draw attention.

Witnesses approached and yelled at the man to stop; the woman asked them to call the police.

Shortly after, the woman ran to the service station which was previously locked by the attendant. She returned to the car where the man reversed the car while she leant in through the open driver’s door.

After the car stopped the woman ran off and the man got out and ran after her, before they both returned to the car and drove away.

The police intercepted the car near Calliope.

The original sentencing magistrate described the offending as “a demeaning, brutal and cowardly attack on a defenceless and terrified woman in a public place”.

District Judge Jeffrey Clarke agreed with the sentiments but came to the determination two years would be a just sentence taking into account the man’s early plea of guilty.

Judge Clark re-sentenced the man to 12 months imprisonment to follow his 11 month sentence and declared nine days already served.

The man has been eligible for parole since January 15.