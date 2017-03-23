Man who swatted away cop's hand slapped with assault charge

He told Gladstone Magistrates Court he couldn't remember the incident.

A DISORIENTATED man who fell, then swatted away a police officer's extended hand of help, has been slapped right back - with a police assault charge.

Richard Bernhard, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate Court, but said he doesn't remember a thing.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said police were called to a Toolooa home on January 26, after reports of a disturbance.

He said police arrived to find Bernhard in the back shed, drunk and with cuts to his face.

Mr Reece said Bernhard was "aggressive and uncooperative”, and told police officers to "f*** off”.

He said Bernhard sat on the ground and when a police officer put an arm out to him, he slapped it away.

An ambulance was called for Bernhard, who suddenly became "remorseful and cooperative”.

Bernhard told the court that was the point when his memory picked up again.

He said he'd been at a friend's place celebrating Australia Day, and had too much to drink.

He said he'd fallen down the driveway, causing the cuts to his face.

Bernhard, who has a leg injury and walks with crutches, said after arriving home he'd fallen again, grabbing his barbecue on the way down.

"The barbecue fell on me and the last thing I remember is the metal plate hitting me in the head,” he said.

Bernhard said he became aware of his surroundings while sitting on the ground in front of the police.

It was only when he asked what was happening, and police told him he was being charged with assault, that he realised the full extent of what had happened.

"I can honestly tell you I have no recollection of what happened,” he told the magistrate.

"I'm pleading guilty because they said I did it, but I don't have any memory of it at all.

"I wouldn't normally act like that, I think it's deplorable.”

Bernhard said he'd started taking new medication shortly before the incident, and now realised it didn't mix well with alcohol.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said she believed the assault was out of character for Bernhard.

"You can see that it can take a while to adjust to new medication,” Ms Ho said.

"But what are you going to do to assure me you won't get on the drink and repeat this behaviour?”

Bernhard promised her he wouldn't be drinking again any time soon.

"I haven't had a drink since Australia Day, your honour,” he said.

Ms Ho fined him $300.

No conviction was recorded.