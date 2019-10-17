Man who shielded baby from fire loses ‘everything’

A man and his 14-month-old daughter are lucky to be alive after braving a tragic fire in their Mango Hill home that destroyed everything. Pic: Go Fund Me

AN "upstanding" man who shielded his 14-month-old from flames as his house burnt down has had over $3000 raised for the tragedy that saw him lose "everything".

About 1.30pm yesterday, emergency services responded to a "well-engulfed" two-storey house fire on Maryvale Rd and Bronzewing St in Mango Hill, north of Brisbane.

Two men and a 14-month-old were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries, however a Go Fund Me page dedicated to the family says the man's two beloved dogs were lost in the fire.

"He has lost everything, the fire was so quick, he had no time to grab his car keys or phone and barely made it through the flames while shielding his daughter as we was nursing an injury sustained last week," the post reads.

"My friend is an upstanding citizen of the community, just last week while swimming at Kondalilla Falls in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, he risked his life jumping from a cliff to save a girl that had fallen into the water and was unconscious. He sustained a big gash to his leg which needed stitches.

"This unfortunately ruined his plans of joining the Australian Sumo wrestling team in Japan this week for the world championships as he was still nursing his injuries at home."

The page has so far raised $3139.