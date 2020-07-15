Man who robbed IGA with hunting knife released

RELEASED: A man involved in the robbery of the Park Avenue IGA has been released after court proceedings in Gladstone on Wednesday.

AN offender who robbed an IGA while threatening the cashier with a lengthy hunting knife had initially planned on targeting a different store.

Bailey Joseph Lill, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Wednesday to armed robbery in company.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke told the court Lill was with two co-accused, one adult and one child, on December 30 when they planned to rob a Foodworks however decided against it when they thought they’d been seen.

Ms O’Rourke said instead the group targeted the Park Avenue IGA with the juvenile and Lill entering the store wearing matching white hoodies, which was seen on CCTV footage shown to the court.

In the footage two people can be seen approaching the shop counter with large knives, one person is seen pushing merchandise around while the other, identified as Lill, stands holding the knife.

In the footage the cashier is seen putting cash and cigarettes into a bag while held at knifepoint.

Ms O’Rourke said they left with $950 in cash and the cigarettes.

Lill was arrested the next day and during interviews made full admissions, which Ms O’Rourke said was necessary for the crown’s case.

Deference barrister Scott Moon said his client had found the past six and a half months held in custody extremely difficult.

Judge Michael Burnett described the offence as very serious.

“It’s well recognised these particular places are vulnerable targets,” Judge Burnett said.

“They are entitled to expect community to protect them.”

Judge Burnett noted Lill’s difficulties with the drug ice and said he’d hoped his time spent on remand had forced him to become drug free.

“Ice is an absolute scourge in our community and is commonly the cause of much of this offending,” Judge Burnett said.

He told Lill he was at a turning point in his life where he could become a useful member of the community.

“Prison is always going to be there,” he said.

Lill was sentenced to three years imprisonment, released immediately with 197 days declared already served.