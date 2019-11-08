Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man who raped woman, 76, could soon be free

Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2019 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DANGEROUS sex offender who brutally raped a 76-year-old woman in her home could be released from jail in weeks.

Alan Terry O'Brien, 50, broke into the West Ipswich woman's home and raped her at least five times on August 6, 1999.

O'Brien, formerly of Yarrabah, east of Cairns, was jailed for 14 years in 2007 for the horrific attack after DNA samples linked him to the crime scene seven years later.

Despite pleading guilty, O'Brien has always maintained he could not remember the rape and unsuccessfully appealed the case on the basis of problems with the DNA samples.

At a review of his case in the Brisbane District Court on Friday, it was revealed that O'Brien is due to be released from jail on November 25.

The court heard the current advice from psychiatrists was that O'Brien would be suitable to be placed on a five-year supervision order.

O'Brien's case is next listed for hearing on November 18.

-NewsRegional

More Stories

alan terry o'brien editors picks rape sexual assault west ipswich
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on charges relating to an environmental incident.

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        News ACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a range of...

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News Ministerial panel that rejected 64 projects seeking $75.9m

        Revealed: what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        premium_icon Revealed: what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        News Similar swings were seen in other regional Queensland seats