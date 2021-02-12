Man who hit victim and left him for dead still offending

The court heard Flack had struggled with drugs for some time. Photo: File

The court heard Flack had struggled with drugs for some time. Photo: File

A Gladstone man previously convicted of driving without due care and failing to remain at a road incident after he hit a pedestrian at Mossman in 2016, has appeared in court on another driving offence.

Troy Anthony Salam pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving and having an unregistered vehicle.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said Salam was intercepted at Gladstone where he tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine on a drug test.

She said Salam told police he was unaware his car was unregistered.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client, a 50-year-old tour guide, had plans to move to Townsville when his matters were finalised.

Salam was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for one month.

In 2018, Salam received a total of six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months, and was disqualified for 12 months for driving without due care and attention and for failing to remain at a road incident.

Scott “Moses” Bradley was walking home from his 24th birthday celebrations at Mossman on September 3, 2016, when he was struck by Salam’s 1996 Ford Falcon on Junction St.

Mr Bradley’s DNA was located on the vehicle which Mr Salam was driving at the time of the crash.

It was proved that Salam did not stop at the scene and Mr Bradley’s body was found by a motorist some time later however it was not alleged Salam had caused Mr Bradley’s death.