Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor’s office when he headbutted him to the face.
Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor’s office when he headbutted him to the face.
Crime

Man who ‘headbutted lawyer’ refused bail

9th Jan 2020 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been remanded in custody after headbutting his solicitor, putting him in hospital.

Anthony James Baines, who was on bail for alleged serious criminal offending, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today with a wound on his forehead from the incident.

Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor's office when he headbutted him to the face.

The attack created a large cut on the solicitor's forehead which required hospital treatment.

Baines was detained and charged with assault cause harm.

The court duty solicitor, acting for Baines, told the court that the representative for the Director of Public Prosecutions in court was not opposed to the 22-year-old being granted further bail.

Ms Sheppard disagreed with that position and, after hearing submissions on why Baines should be released on bail, refused the application.

Baines rolled his eyes in the dock as Ms Sheppard gave her reasons for denying bail, including that there was a concerning likelihood that he would offend again if allowed to be in the community.

More Stories

Show More
assault bail refused headbutt lawyer solicitor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics say girl’s leg was seriously cut in shark attack

        premium_icon Paramedics say girl’s leg was seriously cut in shark attack

        Health A GIRL is recovering in the Bundaberg Base Hospital, after she was bitten by a shark on North West Island.

        INSIDE: Ally Fashion opens doors

        premium_icon INSIDE: Ally Fashion opens doors

        News THE doors opened at 9am and by 9.15am Gladstone’s brand new Ally Fashion store was...

        UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        premium_icon UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        Environment Girl bitten by shark suffers injury to foot and ankle.

        Bulk-billing clinic is on the move

        premium_icon Bulk-billing clinic is on the move

        News The practice will close on Tuesday before reopening in their new space on January...

        • 9th Jan 2020 2:30 PM