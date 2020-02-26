Man who had 8 beers and passed out in ute loses licence

A MAN who was found passed out in a ute and taken to hospital by ambulance has been fined $1500 and lost his licence for 12 months.

Trent Robert Melaney, 22, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that on November 23 Queensland Ambulance Services attended to a man found unconscious in a vehicle on Aerodrome Rd, Clinton.

Melaney was taken to the Gladstone Base Hospital by ambulance.

He admitted to consuming at least eight cans of beer that morning and to driving the ute.

Blood alcohol analysis retuned a reading of .208, more than four times the legal limit.

Melaney inquired about a work licence to help him get to his job as a carpenter.

The magistrate said that the blood alcohol level recorded was too high for that to be considered an option.

In sentencing he warned Melaney about getting behind the wheel while he was suspended, telling him “you’re a young male, young males traditionally make stupid decisions”.

A conviction was recorded.