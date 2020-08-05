Menu
COURT: A man who drove with stolen plates had a knife on him.
Crime

Man who drove with stolen plates kept knife ’to cut fruit’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man caught with a knife while driving a car with stolen plates told police the knife was used to cut up food, a court was told.

Tony Ralph Franicevic pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a knife and offending involving registration certificates.

The prosecution told the court that on July 14 at 4am, Franicevic was intercepted on Harvey Rd where checks showed he was driving with plates which had been stolen from a Rockhampton address.

The court was told police conducted a search of the vehicle when they located a pocket knife.

Franicevic told police he had just been at the pokies and kept a pocket knife to cut food as he only had four teeth.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the car belonged to a female passenger but his client accepted he was the driver at the time.

The man was fined $150 for the knife offence and $200 for the registration offence.

Convictions were recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

