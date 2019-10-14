Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edward Kenneth Lord will have to wait months for his sentencing hearing over the 2015 death of wife, Michele Lee Lord (pictured).
Edward Kenneth Lord will have to wait months for his sentencing hearing over the 2015 death of wife, Michele Lee Lord (pictured). NSW Police
Crime

Man who caused wife's river crash death awaits sentencing

Liana Turner
by
13th Oct 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Oct 2019 6:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who killed his wife in a watery crash in 2015 will have to wait until the new year to be sentenced.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 55, was last month expected to face a trial before the Supreme Court in Lismore over the death of his wife Michele.

He had been facing a murder charge, but the prosecution accepted his offer to plead guilty to manslaughter before the trial began.

Mrs Lord died two days after the Gold Coast pair's car plunged into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October, 2015.

Mr Lord, from Bonogin, was arrested and charged 18 months after the crash and has been in custody ever since.

The case went before Justice Ian Harrison in Sydney Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Harrison has scheduled Lord's sentencing hearing to be held in the same court on February 13 next year.

lismore supreme court manslaughter northern rivers crime sentencing sydney supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    premium_icon Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    News Gladstone Area Water Board to have plenty of tender opportunities and locals can benefit.

    • 14th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    News Data has revealed Gladstone’s richest school rakes in more than $58.4 million in...

    • 14th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

    News HUNDREDS of people headed down to Gladstone’s first sports and active living...

    Rain relief the biggest in months

    premium_icon Rain relief the biggest in months

    News The region received some much-needed rain on Friday night, but how much did your...