Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
News

Man who allegedly hit, killed pedestrian mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
17th Sep 2020 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man accused of stealing a car that was involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man July had his matter briefly heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

David Mallett was visiting Bundaberg on business when he was struck by a car and killed while walking on the footpath.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences in relation to the incident including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Fisher did not appear in the courtroom.

His lawyer Ian Kendrick told the court a brief of evidence had been received and it was "quite complicated".

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on: Exciting new stallholder joins Rotary market

        Premium Content What’s on: Exciting new stallholder joins Rotary market

        Whats On The regular fabulous stalls including food, coffee, craft, fruit, vegetables will feature.

        HOT PROPERTY: $2.8m Deepwater estate hits the market

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: $2.8m Deepwater estate hits the market

        Property See inside the luxurious Turtle Reef estate.

        Is Calliope haunted? Ghost hunters reveal spooky recordings

        Premium Content Is Calliope haunted? Ghost hunters reveal spooky recordings

        Offbeat A CQ Paranormal group is hosting the tour, here’s what you need to know.

        How Gladstone shoppers can help children’s hospice

        Premium Content How Gladstone shoppers can help children’s hospice

        News Shoppers can help support some of the 5000 children with life-limiting conditions...