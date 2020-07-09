Man was ‘holding drugs for a mate’

IN COURT: A man was located with 2.9g of cannabis which he said belonged to a mate. Picture: istock

A GLADSTONE man was holding his mate’s drugs when he was stopped by police, a court was told.

Jay Anthony Austin, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told that on May 23 at 1.15am, Austin was walking near a chemist at the Toolooa shops and when he saw police he attempted to hide.

Austin was seen to be holding a bottle of alcohol and was asked by police why he was drinking in public and walking around so early in the morning which Austin said he was “looking for a friend”, the court was told.

Austin was searched and told police he had cannabis and presented a clip seal bag with the drugs weighing 2.9g.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had been on a night out with friends and was asked to hang onto their property, but he knew there was cannabis.

Austin was fined $600, a conviction was recorded.