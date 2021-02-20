Man warned one more breach and he’ll face jail time

A Gladstone man has been warned if he breaches his DVO again he’ll be facing jail time.

A Gladstone man who breached his domestic violence order for the third time has been warned if he’s back before the courts, he faces imprisonment.

The 27-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court was told that on September 20 after an argument, the man pushed his victim causing her to stumble backwards.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said at the time the victim had made a remark and the man had pushed to tell her to stay out of it.

She said her client had a multitude of mental health concerns including borderline personality disorder and ADHD.

Ms Ramos said her client and the victim were not in a relationship however they had two children, with another on the way, and they lived together.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

She said he was frustrated because he was the last to find out his grandmother had passed away and as she was in New South Wales, he could not attend the funeral.

The man was on probation at the time of the offence however was not breached.

Ms Ramos said the man conceded what he did was wrong.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey warned the man if he was back before the court no matter how trivial the breach he would be looking at jail time.

“It’s just not acceptable in today’s society,” Mr Manthey said.

The man was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.