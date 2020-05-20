Menu
Crime

Man walks to Melbourne instead of probation office

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th May 2020 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man was walking to Melbourne when he should have been reporting to probation, a court has heard.

Jye Phillip Mare, 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravene a requirement of community-based order.

The court heard Mare had not been in touch with probation since September last year.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said at the time of failing to report, her client was in a bad situation where he had lost his licence, his job and was homeless, and didn’t know where to go to receive help.

Mare told the court he had been couch surfing, lost his Centrelink allowance and at some points was eating food out of bins.

He said he was having mental health issues and started walking towards Melbourne. He made it most of the way to Sydney on foot, and eventually ended up in Melbourne.

“I’ve gone downhill,” Mare said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey revoked the probation order and re-sentenced him for three separate demerit-point disqualified driving charges to one-month imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

A conviction was not recorded for the contravention charge.

