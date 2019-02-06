Man walks free after sick bribe to boy, 12, fails

FAILED BRIBE: A 70 year old man who tried to pay a young boy to touch him has walked away with a six month prison sentence, suspended for three years with a Bundaberg judge citing "exceptional circumstances”.

A BUNDABERG man who pleaded guilty to attempting to pay a 12-year-old boy to touch his penis has been released on a suspended prison sentence.

Bruce William Wray, 70, yesterday faced Bundaberg District Court for the offence.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court on the day of the offence in April, Wray had bought the boy a present.

The boy's mother asked if Wray could look after the boy that night at his house, and Wray agreed to have the boy sleep over.

Mr Cook said the boy was laying on a couch opposite Wray's bed when the man stood up and exposed himself, asking the boy to touch his penis. When the boy told him no, Wray offered him $20 and then upped the amount to $30 after being denied a second time.

On the third attempt Wray offered the boy $50 and said he could touch him as well if he wanted.

Feeling "unsafe" the boy left, with Wray later telling the boy's mother "(he) wanted to come home, I'm not sure why".

Mr Cook said Wray later told police he'd had "too many beers" that night.

Judge Leanne Clare said it was lucky the boy had "enough confidence" to stand up to Wray, and luckier no violence was used.

"It was an energetic attempt ... it could have been worse," Judge Clare said.

Defence barrister Russell Clutterbuck said the case was "unusual" because there was "no touching" involved.

"It's not a matter of failing to touch ... he was denied," Judge Clare said.

Mr Clutterbuck pointed out there was no victim impact statement from the boy.

Judge Clare said she would take into account Wray's "exceptional circumstances" of there being "no actual contact, your mature age, no history and your plea of guilty".

She sentenced Wray to six months imprisonment, suspended immediately for three years.