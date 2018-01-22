Man uses samurai sword in threat to kill woman

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole after he grabbed his girlfriend by the hair, ran at her with a samurai sword and threatened to kill her.

On Friday, the father of three pleaded guilty to one aggravated charge of contravention of a domestic violence order in Gladstone Magistrates Court after being held in custody for more than two months.

The court was told the defendant was coming down from ice when an argument between him and the victim rapidly got out of control.

Police prosecutor acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai told the court that about 9.35pm on November 16, police were called to attend an incident involving a man and woman yelling at each other from inside a home.

Sen Const Selvadurai said despite the serious nature of the Gladstone man's domestic violence toward his girlfriend, it was she who made the first threat.

"The aggrieved threatened to chop the defendant up with a sword because he hadn't been there in three days," he said.

What followed was this; the drug-affected man grabbed the mother of his children by the hair, running at her with the same samurai sword and threatening to kill her.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend asked Magistrate Melanie Ho to take into consideration the 64 days her client had already spent in pre-sentence custody.

"He had been out of full- time work for 10 months at the time of the offence," Ms Ho said.

"And he has been struggling with the death of his father, who died in August, 2016."

Ms Townsend said her client, who had been given probation for similar offences, had been engaging with Relationships Australia in an effort to make the long-term relationship with the aggrieved work.

Ms Ho said this offence was the fourth contravention of a domestic violence order against the same aggrieved.

In 2015, the aggrieved alleged her boyfriend had grabbed her by the throat, an offence which had him given a suspended jail term.

Twice in 2016, the defendant became so enraged with the aggrieved he smashed household items including a pot plant, a bird bath, plates and a bathroom door.

Acknowledging no one was injured and the couple's children were not present during the violence, the defendant received a head sentence of six months and was released on parole on Friday.