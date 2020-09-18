Man unconscious with head wound outside Gladstone Library
UPDATE: A man who was unconscious with a head laceration outside the Gladstone City Library this afternoon has been taken to hospital.
Paramedics were called to assist the man in his 30s, about 4.40pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident was not a police matter.
The Observer understands the man was intoxicated when he fell over and injured himself.
INITIAL: Paramedics have been called to assist a man who is reportedly unconscious with a head laceration outside the Gladstone City Library.
The call for help was received about 4.40pm.
Initial reports indicate the man is aged in his 30s.
