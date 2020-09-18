Man unconscious with head wound outside Gladstone Library

An ambulance parked at Gladstone City Library on Goondoon St this afternoon. Photo: Liana Walker.

UPDATE: A man who was unconscious with a head laceration outside the Gladstone City Library this afternoon has been taken to hospital.

Paramedics were called to assist the man in his 30s, about 4.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident was not a police matter.

The Observer understands the man was intoxicated when he fell over and injured himself.

More to come.