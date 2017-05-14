26°
Man tries to give police false ID, now mum has to drive everywhere

Sarah Barnham
| 14th May 2017 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man will now have to rely on his mother as his own personal chauffeur after a magistrate disqualified his ability to apply for a license for two years.

Kieran Andrew Childs, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of driving unlicensed as a repeat offender at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court heard on January 31 police intercepted Childs in Miriam Vale on Larson St.

He initially told police that he held a current license, however, when police informed him of the penalties of providing false identification, he admitted to be unlicensed.

Childs had received multiple court-ordered license disqualifications in the past, with the most recent ending May, 2016, the court heard.

He was unlicensed as he simply had not gotten around to re-applying, his defence lawyer said.

The single father of two works at an eatery in Agnes Water, the court heard. His mother has to drive him to the Gold Coast once a month to see his children, for which he also pays child support for.

Childs' employer provided the court with a letter going into detail about how the loss of his license would greatly impact upon his ability to work.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring questioned Childs, asking that if his license had been previously disqualified...how was he getting from point a to b?

"Not that it is a matter of concern to me, but you seem like one of those people who, regardless of holding a license or not, will still get behind the wheel,” he said.

"How else have you been getting to work all this time?”

Childs told the magistrate that his mother drove him, and would continue too if he lost his ability to apply for a license for another two years as a result of the offending.

Which he did, and was also fined $200.

A conviction was recorded.

