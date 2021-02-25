Man treated for reported stonefish sting at 1770

Round Hill Creek at 1770 where paramedics are treating a man who reportedly stepped on a stonefish. Photo: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

Emergency services are responding to 1770 where a man has reportedly been stung by a stonefish.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a reported incident involving a possible marine stinger.

“Paramedics responded to the beach at 1770 off Captain Cook Drive at 11.58am,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the patient was reportedly located opposite a restaurant.

“The paramedics are assessing one patient with a possible marine envenomation.”

The man is reportedly aged 55.

The Queensland Museum states stonefish are the most venomous of all fish.

Stonefish are found in shallow coastal waters of Northern Australia and usually remain motionless, often partially buried, camouflaged on the ocean floor among coral or rocky reef areas.

“The stonefish has 13 sharp strong dorsal fin spines that are contained within a sheath of thick skin,” the Queensland Museum states.

“At the base of each spine there are two venom glands that discharge their contents along ducts in the spine.

“When disturbed, the fish erects its spines, but maintains its position on the sea floor.”

People are usually stung on the foot.

“Stings usually occur to the feet of swimmers or waders who have ventured away from clean sandy substrate and closer to the more complex bottom structure preferred by the stonefish. “Multiple spines can often penetrate affected limbs, resulting in more extensive envenomation. “The pain is immediate, excruciating and may last for many days.

“Muscular paralysis, breathing difficulties, shock, and sometimes heart failure and death can ensue.”