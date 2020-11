A man was treated on scene after a vehicle fire yesterday afternoon

EMERGENCY services were called to a vehicle fire at Boyne Island yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to Josephine St at 5.35pm.

She said the fire was already extinguished when crews arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was treated on scene and did not require transport to hospital.