Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man travelling to new job before flood death

by Josh Hanrahan
25th Mar 2021 5:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A Pakistani man has been the first fatality of the flood disaster after driving into deep water while on the way to his first day of a new job.

The 25-year-old construction worker called Triple-0 about 6.20am after his hire car became submerged on Cattai Ridge Rd at Glenorie.

He spent close to 45 minutes on the phone to an emergency operator while also trying frantically to escape the car as the water rose around him.

The man was found dead in his car. Picture: 9News Sydney
The man was found dead in his car. Picture: 9News Sydney

 

The scene at Glenorie on Wednesday. Picture: 9News Sydney
The scene at Glenorie on Wednesday. Picture: 9News Sydney

A police search for the submerged car was soon initiated, with police divers finally discovering his man's body about 1.10pm.

NSW Police Inspector Chris Laird said the man's long phone call and struggle to get out of the car in the lead up to his death was absolutely "tragic".

"What more can you say, what's happened is a complete tragedy," Insp Laird said.

 

"He is a Pakistani national but he has been here for a while and has strong community ties. His friends in Australia are absolute devastated."

The man was driving a Toyota Camry hire car on his way to his new construction job.

Insp Laird said police will also be investigating if the man failed to see a number of "road closed" signs before driving into the water.

"We can only speculate he may not have known the area as locals would and that as it was 6.20am he may not have seen the water," he said.

"The male was driving a brand new hire car and initial we can only speculate as to why he couldn't get out of the car."

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

 

Originally published as Man travelling to new job before flood death

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

death editors picks fatality floods nsw floods

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inland rail to Gladstone could save $1.6 billon

        Premium Content Inland rail to Gladstone could save $1.6 billon

        News A Regional Development Australia Central and Western Queensland submission shows four compelling reasons.

        Violent home invader jailed after brutal Gladstone assault

        Premium Content Violent home invader jailed after brutal Gladstone assault

        Crime The man bashed his victim after assault allegations surfaced.

        Horrific domestic violence offender released from prison

        Premium Content Horrific domestic violence offender released from prison

        Crime The man’s violent assault on his ex-wife was in full view of their children.

        Toolooa police raid uncovers weapon ammunition

        Premium Content Toolooa police raid uncovers weapon ammunition

        Crime A Toolooa man faced court after being busted with ammo.