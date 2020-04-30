Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
News

Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Apr 2020 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics rushed to a serious crash at Rasmussen this morning where a man suffered serious head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the intersection at Riverway Drv and Allambie Ln at about 9.30am to reports of a single car crash.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man crashed into a power box on the side of the road.

Witnesses reported the car veered across a traffic island before hitting the power box, which shut power to a nearby shopping plaza.

He was initially confined inside the vehicle with serious head injuries.

A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.


Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene where electrical wires and water was over the road.

Police cordoned off the area around the electrical transformer and notified Ergon Energy.

The man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition about 10.15am.

Originally published as Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

More Stories

car accident car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Gloom starting to lift

        premium_icon FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Gloom starting to lift

        News After weeks of coronavirus-enforced lockdowns, we are starting to see some of those restrictions eased.

        Distance makes the flu grow weaker

        premium_icon Distance makes the flu grow weaker

        News CQ was on track for a bad season until coronavirus restrictions hit

        BEST OF SERIES: Gladstone MP says it's time to buy hospital

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: Gladstone MP says it's time to buy hospital

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        IN COURT: 4 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 4 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 30.