Ambulance are on scene at a single vehicle crash in Thangool. Bev Lacey

A MAN in his 40s is trapped in his vehicle after a single vehicle crash at Thangool this evening.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at Meissners Rd around 5.19pm.

He said the man's legs are trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency services are on scene and a rescue helicopter is being sent to the accident.