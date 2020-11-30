Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man trapped, highway partly closed after serious crash

by Grace Mason
30th Nov 2020 3:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIREFIGHTERS are working to cut a man free after his car rolled on the Mulligan Highway north of Mareeba.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash about 1.50pm with the vehicle having rolled down an embankment.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred near Quaids Dam and the truck pads and the highway had been reduced to one lane as efforts were made to free the trapped motorists.


She said it was understood the extradition of the man may take some time.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating a male patient.

She said the extent of his injuries was currently not known but he was "heavily entrapped".

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect some delays.

Originally published as Man trapped, FNQ highway partly closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Rugby league stars fish at Awoonga

        Premium Content SEE THE PHOTOS: Rugby league stars fish at Awoonga

        News Two Canberra Raiders players took to Central Queensland waters last weekend.

        Woman refused to take drug test because her ‘mouth hurt’

        Premium Content Woman refused to take drug test because her ‘mouth hurt’

        Crime Sheree Ann Bennett-Wood said she wasn’t sure how the drugs got into her system.

        Bushfire breaks out at Boyne Valley

        Premium Content Bushfire breaks out at Boyne Valley

        News The fire is burning in a north easterly direction towards the Bulburin National...

        Byfield singer joins Agnes Blues line-up

        Premium Content Byfield singer joins Agnes Blues line-up

        Music A Central Queensland artist has been announced as the fifth act to play at the...