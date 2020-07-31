Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

by Georgia Clark
31st Jul 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash in regional NSW where a man is trapped.

The helicopter plummeted to the ground after hitting power lines at a property on Carrathool Road in Conargo in the Western Riverina region of NSW just after 11am on Friday.

Three ambulance crews and a specialist medical team are on scene treating the male pilot.

He is believed to be trapped inside the wreckage of the helicopter but his condition is not yet known.

More to come.

 

 

Originally published as Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

More Stories

crash editors picks helicopter helicopter crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Urgent: Call the govt to help Biloela’s Priya

        premium_icon Urgent: Call the govt to help Biloela’s Priya

        News Priya was discharged from hospital and taken by 10 guards to Christmas Island.

        Cultural value checks of trees up to Agnes developer

        premium_icon Cultural value checks of trees up to Agnes developer

        News The significance of the trees and the site is strong in Meeroni culture.

        Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        premium_icon Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        Crime Police said his eyes were bloodshot and glazed and his speech was slow and spaced...

        Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        premium_icon Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        News “Our focus remains on confirming our financial viability in Australia,” Kellie...