Man too embarrassed to speak to neighbours

A GLADSTONE man says he’s embarrassed to see his neighbours after he damaged his apartment complex out of drunken frustration.

Paul Daniel Pomfret was drunk outside his home on November 8 at 3.10am when police saw him damage a glass window and saw the main glass door damaged.

Pomfret appeared to be intoxicated however he was very apologetic to police.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30.

Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson said his client had been drinking and became frustrated when he was unable to enter his home because his electronic key was not working.

Mr Gibson said Pomfret had been drinking at home before he went to a pub to continue drinking and did not remember how he broke the door.

Mr Gibson told the court Pomfret had been avoiding his neighbours out of embarrassment since the incident.

Pomfret was fined $400 and ordered to pay $630 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

