Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man says he’s too embarrassed to speak to his neighbours following wilful damage to his apartment complex.
A Gladstone man says he’s too embarrassed to speak to his neighbours following wilful damage to his apartment complex.
Crime

Man too embarrassed to speak to neighbours

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man says he’s embarrassed to see his neighbours after he damaged his apartment complex out of drunken frustration.

Paul Daniel Pomfret was drunk outside his home on November 8 at 3.10am when police saw him damage a glass window and saw the main glass door damaged.

Pomfret appeared to be intoxicated however he was very apologetic to police.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30.

Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson said his client had been drinking and became frustrated when he was unable to enter his home because his electronic key was not working.

Mr Gibson said Pomfret had been drinking at home before he went to a pub to continue drinking and did not remember how he broke the door.

Mr Gibson told the court Pomfret had been avoiding his neighbours out of embarrassment since the incident.

Pomfret was fined $400 and ordered to pay $630 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

Read more wilful damage cases:

Woman said she’d spit on police with her ‘hepatitis spit’

Woman threw fork and spoon at neighbour’s window

Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone wilful damage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How $4M container exchange program is helping CQ wildlife

        Premium Content How $4M container exchange program is helping CQ wildlife

        Pets & Animals Supporters of the recycling exchange have helped local wildlife carers raise vital...

        MEGA-GALLERY: All the glamour at TSSH formal 2020

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: All the glamour at TSSH formal 2020

        Education TSSH students dressed to the nines at their school formal.

        Gallery: Faith Baptist Christian students shine at formal

        Premium Content Gallery: Faith Baptist Christian students shine at formal

        Local Faces Faith Baptist Christian school students dazzled at their school formal. Check out...