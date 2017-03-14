Man told not to drink, allegedly kicks cop in 'one last bender'

The man was in court for a new bail application, after only be bailed three days earlier.

A MAN who was ordered by police to abstain from alcohol allegedly assaulted an officer during "one last bender".

Christopher Derrick Chapman was released on bail on Friday afternoon on the condition he wouldn't drink.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told Gladstone Magistrates Court about 4.30pm on Saturday, police were called to Tank St where witnesses reported Chapman allegedly walking out in front of cars.

Mr Reece said Chapman was walking his dog at the time.

He said police found Chapman at Anzac Park, where he was allegedly slurring and swaying on his feet.

Mr Reece alleged Chapman yelled profanities at police.

After initially allegedly refusing a breath test, Chapman returned a reading of 0.176.

Mr Reece said he had to be physically restrained when police asked he let go of his dog.

He alleged police found a used syringe in Chapman's pocket and when ordered to stand up, Chapman allegedly kicked a police officer in the leg.

Mr Reece said he had to be restrained until he stopped kicking.

Chapman was denied bail in court on Monday.

He's facing fresh charges of assaulting police, obstructing police, public nuisance, failing to take reasonable care with a syringe, and breaching bail.

Lawyer Axel Beard said Chapman thought the no-alcohol ordered started on Monday, rather than immediately, so he went on "one last bender".

Chapman's matters will return to court on April 3.