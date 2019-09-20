Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice.
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice. QLD Police
Crime

Man to face trial over supply of 230g of drug 'ice'

Liana Turner
by
20th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man will defend a drug supply allegation before the District Court.

Sky Henderson, 45, from Eureka was formally arraigned when he faced Lismore District Court by video link on Wednesday.

Mr Henderson lodged a not guilty plea to the allegation he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine at Eureka on December 5 last year.

Judge Julia Baly told the court it "looks like a fairly straightforward matter" and the prosecution and defence explained the trial was estimated to run for three to four days.

The court heard Mr Henderson's trial would be run before a jury.

Judge Baly set the matter down for trial on February 24 next year.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: Epic weekend of music, events in region

    premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Epic weekend of music, events in region

    News FROM a music festival to touring artists and a cabaret show, it’s an epic weekend for live music and entertainment in the Gladstone Region.

    ‘Essential’ CCTV database launched by police

    premium_icon ‘Essential’ CCTV database launched by police

    News CCTV footage has proven to be invaluable to Gladstone Police in catching offenders...

    FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    premium_icon FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    News Firefighters relive bushfire emergency in new video.

    72 hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon 72 hours of things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a handful of events on in the...