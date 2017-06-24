Man tied dog leash around neck to make girlfriend 'feel bad'

HE TOLD police officers he wanted to die in the hope that his girlfriend would 'feel bad'.

So he tied a dog leash around his neck and threatened to strangle himself.

These were the facts a court has heard, after a 24-year-old Gladstone man pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to the aggravated breach of a domestic violence order and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard on March 28 the man was visiting the aggrieved, his partner, at her home.

MORE | Gladstone Crime

>> Co-accused couple busted for dodgy car sale on Facebook

>> Gladstone squatter lights fire in CBD, tells cops he wants 'world to burn'

At this time there was a current domestic violence protection order against the man, by the aggrieved. This meant the pair were to have no contact.

During the visit, she confronted him about a text message, the court heard, causing the man to become upset.

He wrapped a dog leash around his neck and told his partner that it was her fault.

The court heard she called the police and texted a neighbour.

The man left the residence before police arrived however, was located by officers on March 31.

When he was detained by officers investigating the breach, they found 1.8 grams of cannabis in a clip seal bag.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said despite the offending, the pair still wanted to be together, but the protection order made it difficult.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced the man to serve six months imprisonment with immediate parole release.