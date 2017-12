'KICKED AND THROWN': Police responded to an incident at a Gladstone service station early this morning.

POLICE responded to reports of an assault at the Puma Service Station on Hanson Rd early this morning.

Officers attending the scene were told a man was "kicked and thrown from a stationary vehicle" at about 4.35am, according to a police spokesman.

The alleged offender then left the scene.

An ambulance was called to the service station and took a male patient to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.