Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

A MAN in his 20s has been taken to hospital with a number of injuries after two motorcyclists collided in a high speed crash in Byellee this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Red Rover Rd just before 4pm where it's understood two motorcyclists crashed at 80km/h resulting in the man being thrown 10metres away from his bike.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said the man had suspected spinal injuries, head. forearm and pelvic injuries.

The man was transported to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.