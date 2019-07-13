Menu
A man in his 20s has been taken to Gladstone hospital after a high speed motorcycle crash.
Man thrown from his bike in high speed motorcycle crash

liana walker
by
13th Jul 2019 4:43 PM
A MAN in his 20s has been taken to hospital with a number of injuries after two motorcyclists collided in a high speed crash in Byellee this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Red Rover Rd just before 4pm where it's understood two motorcyclists crashed at 80km/h resulting in the man being thrown 10metres away from his bike.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said the man had suspected spinal injuries, head. forearm and pelvic injuries.

The man was transported to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.

