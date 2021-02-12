Man threatens tradies with tomahawk for being ‘too noisy’

A Calliope man threatened tradies with a tomahawk for being too noisy.

A Calliope man threatened tradies with a tomahawk for being too noisy.

A Calliope man threatened tradies working at the junior rugby league club with a tomahawk when the construction noise became too much.

Lloyd Gordon Day, 55, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 15 to going armed to cause fear, wilful damage, serious assault to a public officer causing bodily harm, and breach of bail.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said Day had been using the small tomahawk to cut back tree branches in his yard on June 13, 2020, when the noise from the neighbouring construction site became too much.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Mr Mitchell said Day had previously been abused by the workers for requesting them to turn off the reverse beeping.

He said he had then approached the victim with the tomahawk still in his hand.

He held the tomahawk above his head in a threatening manner and was yelling incoherently at the time.

On June 5, Day had also damaged stacked brickwork at the Calliope Junior Rugby League Club which bordered his property.

He told police he was concerned about the movement of water from his own block and the increase in noise pollution from the shed’s construction.

On June 17, Day injured a paramedic who he called himself to assist with a medical episode.

He threw a beer bottle to the ground which bounced off the work bench and hit the paramedic.

Mr Mitchell said Day knew the paramedic personally and had reached out to express his remorse.

He told the court since the incident, Day had purchased a bobcat and was hoping to start a business.

Magistrate John Milburn told Day his type of behaviour would not be tolerated.

“You are now of an age where you should know much better,” Mr Milburn said.

“Our society has gone beyond allowing people to hold tomahawks above their head.”

Day was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment suspended for 15 months, and placed on 15 months’ probation.

He was also ordered to pay $435 restitution.

Convictions were recorded.