Man threatens to skin parents alive

A MAN spent three nights in Central Queensland watch houses waiting for a mental health assessment after he threatened to fire bomb a house, skin his partner's parents alive and gouge out people's eyes.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to a residence on Auckland Street, Gladstone, about 6.25pm on Monday, October 21, to a disturbance.

He said police found the defendant inside and later spoke with the victim who told them she had invited him over to help with the car and children, but things went downhill after he punched her in the face for coughing.

Snr Constable Rumford said the defendant then held the victim by the throat up against a wall before she managed to escape with the children.

He said the victim returned to find the defendant rummaging through the house, threatening to make a fire bomb to burn her house, then threatened to skin her parents alive and gouge out their eyes.

The court heard the victim sustained a small bruise to her eye.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and drug induced psychosis.

"Unfortunately, he ceased his depot injection months ago and used the drug ice," Mr King said.

He said his client's health started declining in 2006 when the mother of his two children moved.

He said his client, who left school in Year 11, had worked in labouring but was currently unemployed.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced the man to six months in prison, declared three days presentence custody and set parole for December 20.

.