Man threatens to KO parking inspector

A 1770 man who threatened to knock out a parking inspector faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ryan Pearce, 50, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to make a threat to cause serious harm.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Pearce’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow.

At 2.15pm on January 6, on Captain Cook Dr at 1770, the parking inspector issued Pearce with an infringement notice for parking illegally.

A call was made to the Gladstone Regional Council office and the operator said she feared for the parking inspector’s safety when she heard the threats Pearce was making.

Pearce’s wife made the call, however, the operator could hear Pearce in the background yelling words to the effect of, “I won’t be paying this f***ing thing you scum.”

Pearce’s tirade continued and took a turn for the worst when he started making threats of physical violence against the parking inspector.

“If I see that c*** walking around I am going to knock him out.”

On January 18, police linked the call to Pearce and he was issued a notice to appear in court after they tracked his vehicle’s registration.

Duty lawyer Rio Ramos said Pearce’s last entry on his criminal record was in 2001 and that he probably ended up frustrated because of the fine.

“He has not apologised for his actions as yet,” she said.

Mr Morrow said that Pearce got angry with the arrangements in regards to parking.

“You rang this woman and scared her with the threats you are making,” he said.

Pearce was placed on a nine-month good behaviour bond with a $300 recognisance and a conviction was recorded.

