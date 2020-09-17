Man threatens to keep child from mum in DVO breach

A man breached his domestic violence order when he threatened to keep his daughter away from her mother.

A MAN has been placed on probation after he threatened to keep his daughter permanently away from her mother.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravening a domestic violence order.

The man’s order states he can only contact the victim in relation to their child and visitation.

The court was told in December last year the man threatened the victim by telling her if she found someone else he would take their daughter from the victim and wouldn’t give her back until she was 15 years old.

The victim took this as a threat which went against the domestic violence order.

The prosecution told the court the man had four similar breaches on his criminal history.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the vast majority of his previous breaches were from conversations started by the victim.

She said the victim had started seeing a new partner and her client found out his daughter was sharing a bed with the mother and the new partner.

The man had an agreement with the mother the daughter would not have the new partner around when the child was around.

Ms Ditchfield said on this day, the child called her client in hysterics about the new partner being there and her client had acted “protectively”.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the man knew full well the conditions of his order.

The man was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and a conviction was recorded.

