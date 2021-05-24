Man threatens to cut victim’s throat with saw

Man grabs and pulls victim’s head backwards and holds a handsaw under her chin.

A Rockhampton man held a handsaw under his partner's mother's chin and threatened to cut her throat during New Year's celebrations in 2019.

Anthony John Togni, 54, was sentenced on May 13 after pleading guilty in Rockhampton District Court on February 5 to one count of threatening violence at night, which was a domestic violence offence.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said the victim was at the home Togni shared with his partner in Rockhampton on January 1, 2019 where the group had been celebrating New Year's Eve.

Ms Sargent said the victim told her daughter she was going to go home sometime between 1.30am and 3am and was approached by Togni who told her to leave.

She said the victim told Togni it wasn't his house and she didn't need to leave.

She said Togni told the victim, "Don't get smart, I could sort you out now".

She said Togni then grabbed and pulled the victim's head backwards and produced a handsaw.

"He held it under her chin and threatened to cut the victim's throat," she said.

"She told him if he was going to do it, he better do a good job."

She said Togni continued to hold the saw against the victim's chin, causing her pain and discomfort, until another attendee grabbed the saw away from him.

The court heard the victim suffered an abrasion to her throat.

Ms Sargent said Togni told police the victim had allegedly broken into his and his partner's home while they weren't there a week prior and that he threatened her but didn't harm her.

She said Togni told police he told the victim, "If you f--- with me too much, I will chop your head off", and showed her the saw.

She said Togni was arrested and told other prisoners in the watch-house the victim had been giving him grief, so he got the saw, pulled her hair, and told her to "f--- off".

She said, according to a psychologist report, Togni lacked empathy for the victim and remorse for the offending and painted himself as a victim.

Barrister Maree Willey said her client had been in a relationship with his partner for several years, and she was in court in support of him.

Ms Wiley said there had been no further offending since the offence in 2019.

She said at the time of the offence her client was subject to medication for his mental health but not depot injections.

"At the time he was more anxious, had trouble sleeping and heard noises," she said.

She said the psychology report noted the offending appeared to be the result of poor problem solving, lack of consequential thinking, anti-social attitude, drug use, alcohol use, and antipsychotic symptoms.

"His mental illness is not the only contributing factor, but it is definitely one of them," she said.

She said her client had been compliant with his depot injections and had stopped using marijuana and only drank alcohol once a fortnight.

Judge Jeff Clarke told Togni that he must not use weapons to resolve petty disputes.

"There was no way your behaviour could be authorised, justified or excused," he said.

"It was the wrong thing to do."

Togni was sentenced to prison for six months with immediate parole.

