Man threatened woman if she didn’t drop DV charges

A Gladstone man threatened a woman if she didn’t drop domestic violence charges against him.

A Gladstone man threatened a woman if she didn’t drop domestic violence charges against him.

A Gladstone man who threatened a woman if she didn’t drop charges against him has escaped a criminal conviction.

The 26-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The man had an order to be of good behaviour and not expose the children to domestic violence.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

On December 2, the woman was collecting the children from the man’s Gladstone home.

She pulled up in the driveway and opened the door for her children when the man came out of the house and asked her to talk.

She said no.

He asked if she was going to drop the charges against him.

She said she wasn’t.

The man then said if she didn’t drop the charges he would report to Centrelink she was claiming to be a single parent when they were still together.

The woman got into the car and shut the door with the children in the back.

The man opened the door and stood in the doorway, stopping her from leaving.

The man asked if she was recording the interaction before reaching into the car and taking her phone to check.

He gave her the phone back and demanded she deleted screenshots of messages in front of him.

She said no and she would do it later, began crying and told the man she just wanted to go home.

At this point he let her leave.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

The man admitted to police he did ask her to drop the charges, asked if she was recording and asked her to delete the screenshots.

He said he did not know she was trying to leave.

A month earlier between November 2 and 6, the woman told the man she wanted to end the seven-year relationship.

The man left the house and came back and yelled derogatory names at the woman.

He accused her of dating another person and asked her to show her phone as proof.

The next day while the woman was in another room, the man picked up her phone and went through text messages and apps and went through messages unbeknown to her and without her permission.

The next day he returned and did the same thing.

A day later, the woman’s housemate told her what the man had been doing.

He was spoken to by police where he admitted to going through the phone.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said when her client had opened the car door he was kneeling down in the doorway while talking to her and it wasn’t difficult for the woman to leave.

She said he did accept the behaviour was not appropriate.

The man was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and was spared a criminal conviction.